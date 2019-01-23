“Gimmie Shelter” A Night Against Homelessness

Hi everyone it’s Stech’ from The New 1049 The Wolf. I’m needing your help as I spend the night outside in a cardboard box to call attention to and fight the problem on homelessness in the Peoria area.

Gimmie Shelter is hosted by the South Side of Concern to raise awareness of the challanges faced by those in our community without homes and to give us an oppertunity to help in the fight to end homelessness right here in the Peoria area. This year will be the 3rd Annual to help raise funds to end homelessness here in our community. Over 1,500 homeless children attend school in our area. Any given night, over 400 people in our community have no place to stay. 1 in 5 homeless people are between the ages of 18 and 24. Please lend a hand and help me make a difference in someone’s life.

On Friday night, February 8th, I will join other community volunteers in spending the night outside the Peoria Civic Center in a cardboard box to raise awareness for those with nowhere to call home and experience a bit of what it might be like to be outside overnight, in the coldest part of a Central IL. Winter. Something that homeless people face every Winter night. If you would like to help out and donate, you can do that by supporting me. Just click on “Gimmie Shelter”

God Bless and Thank You,

Mike Stechman