(From 25 News) — If you love deep dish pizza, you will be happy to see on Giordano’s website, they are planning to come to Peoria.

Giordano’s started in Italy and came to Chicago in 1974.

No word on where the pizza spot will be and when it will open.

If you can’t wait to try to the pizza, there is a location in Bloomington at 1505 N Veterans Pkwy.

For more info, click HERE.