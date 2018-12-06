Girls Basketball Team Involved In I-74 Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a bus carrying Normal West High School freshman and JV girls basketball players.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports the accident occurred around 8:32 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-74 near mile marker 137, two miles east of the Main Street exit near Bloomington.

The team was reportedly returning home from a game at Champaign Central.

According to an Illinois State Police Facebook post, preliminary information revealed the semi was going the wrong way on I-74 and collided head-on with the school bus. Traffic Crash Reconstruction Officers and Commercial Motor Vehicle Officers were on the scene and westbound I-74 at mile marker 137 near Downs/Bloomington was expected to be closed for several hours.

State police confirmed one fatality and said multiple victims have been transported by helicopter and ambulances to area hospitals.

Unit 5 spokeswoman Dayna Brown told the Bloomington Pantagraph there were 11 people on the bus and all students were transported to area hospitals with what she described as non-life threatening injuries. Brown said there will be classes at Normal West Thursday as scheduled, but counselors will be on hand.

Normal West Athletic Director Stan Lewis is quoted by the Pantagraph as saying one coach was being airlifted to Peoria.

A post on the McLean County Unit 5 Facebook page read as follows: A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents.

Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts.