Give A Little Love To Support Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House

Buy a heart to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Starting Friday, January 25, you can help Central Illinois families with sick kids, by buying hearts for a $1 each at your local McDonalds.

The hearts will be sold and be on display through February 17. You can also take them home to give to a sweetheart or loved one.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois hopes to raise $300,000, with a portion of that money going directly to the new Ronald McDonald House that is being built in downtown Peoria.

Customers who make a donation will have their names displayed on a paper heart in the restaurants. 100-percent of the proceeds will stay local and benefit the families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

For more information, click HERE.

