Glenn Close, Ethan Hawke, ‘Eighth Grade’ among Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees

Film Independent(LOS ANGELES) — The nominations for the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced.

Nominees for Best Feature include Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, and nominees for Best First Feature include the horror film Hereditary, Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You and Paul Dano’s Wildlife.

Glenn Close, Toni Colette, Regina Hall and Carey Mulligan are among the Best Female Lead nominees, while John Cho, Ethan Hawke, Joaquin Phoenix and Daveed Diggs nabbed nominations in the Best Male Lead category.

Suspiria will receive the Robert Altman Award, which is given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on IFC Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

