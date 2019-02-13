Glenn Close says she’s “open to” working with Lady Gaga someday

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Lady Gaga and Glenn Close may be competing against each other at the Oscars this year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t work together in the future.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Close – who’s up for Best Actress in The Wife – says she’d be open to acting alongside Gaga.

“We haven’t talked about working together, but I would certainly be open to that,” she says. “She’s remarkable, incredibly courageous and creative. A prodigy. So many gifts.”

She recalls participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s The Actress Roundtable with her and sensing Gaga’s “nervousness.”

“I tried to put myself in her shoes,” Close says. “Even though she’s accomplished incredible things, as a personality, performer, artist, writer, she’d never been in that particular combination of women before, who are actresses. I tried to put her at ease as much as I could.”

She adds, “I was just thrilled that she was there. She’s very articulate and smart. I felt like that was almost a rite of passage for her around that table. I’m very proud of her.”

Close says that while she hasn’t seen Gaga’s Vegas residency show, Enigma, yet, she “can’t wait.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in gender-bent ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ reboot ‘The Hustle’ “Nothing could be further from the truth”: Chris Pratt responds to Ellen Page’s claim that his church is anti-gay ‘Aquaman’ sequel officially in the works ‘Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira says the survivors’ new enemies are the “scariest yet” Marvel readying ‘Howard The Duck’, ‘Hit Monkey’, other adult animated shows for Hulu Man in Blue — See Will Smith as Genie in ‘Aladdin’ mini-trailer
Comments