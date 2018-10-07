(From 25 News) – Saturday’s rain did not stop a charity golf tournament, held in the honor of a former Pekin High School and Peoria Pirates football star.

Troy Edwards’ memory was celebrated during the third annual fundraiser for Pekin Junior Football League.

Edwards died in 2016 from complications after surgery. An ongoing lawsuit names Pekin hospital, Pekin Prohealth and the doctor who performed the surgery, for alleged neglect. The case is scheduled for a jury trial in Tazewell County in February.

But that was not the focus of the event, rather the lasting impact Troy left behind, and the kids who will benefit.

Heidi Edwards, his widow said the day was difficult, but worth it all in the end.

“They’re very emotional for me, but once everything is done, I mean, every little JFL player has new equipment. There’s not one single child who is turned down now,” Edwards said.

Event organizer John Flynn and Edwards’ family continue to surpass their fundraising goals each year the tournament is held.

The post Golf Tournament Honors Former Football Star appeared first on 1470 WMBD.