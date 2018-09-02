Good Samaritans Commended For Water Rescue

The Illinois State Police has commended 11 good Samaritans who rescued a Libertyville woman who’s car plunged into a retention pond.

The accident occurred around 3:18 p.m. Aug. 3 along I-90 and Route 47 near Huntley, Illinois in Kane County.

State Police say Joanna Girmscheid, 26, was exiting the interstate when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and flipped over into the retention pond. Girmscheid lost consciousness as the vehicle was submerged.

The group of people were in the area of the crash and took action. Some called 911, while others dove into the pond to save Girmscheid.

(Video provided by Illinois State Police)

“These citizens took immediate action, extricated her lifeless body from the vehicle, carried her to the shoreline and began CPR,” said Illinois State Police Dist. 15 Capt. Robert Meeder.

“There’s no greater reward in life than saving the life of another human being,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz. “Police officers, soldiers, paramedics, firemen, that’s what we do. That’s why we do this job, we want to save lives. I’m going to tell you, what they did was heroic. If they were my people I would be so proud.”

Speaking to the individuals during a news conference announcing the commendation, Schmitz said, “For the rest of your lives you’ll be carrying that in your heart. Because of what you did that day somebody lived.”

The good Samaritans are: Derek and Molly Filvelson of Gilberts, Jesus Flores of Round Lake, Patrick Gaughan of Marengo, Frankie Gonzalez of Sandwich, Ismael Gutierrez of Aurora, Donald Hataway of Machesney Park, Cpl. Nathan Jennings of Machesney Park, Nicholas Mason of Sycamore, Evelyn Pagan of Hampshire and Matthew Worden of Belvidere.

“What happened to me could have ended very tragically, it could have ended in a funeral, Girmscheid said. “Instead it ended in celebration and my life will continue because of these people. Perfect strangers.”

“They didn’t know me. They didn’t know if anyone was still alive under there but Nate (Jennings) and Matt (Worden) risked their lives to get in that car and pull me out and it is the only reason I am alive because I was awake the entire time.”

“Everyone thought I was unconscious when I hit the water, but I wasn’t,” Girmscheid said. “I thought I knew fear before but that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever been through. I fought like hell, which is why I have a broken hand, to get out of that car.”

“My body just couldn’t hold on any longer and when it couldn’t they were there. Every single one of them will be in my heart forever.”

