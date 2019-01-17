Gov. Pritzker Signs Gun Dealer Licensing Law

Pritzker Signs Gun Dealer Licensing Law

(AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has authorized state licensing of firearms dealers after his Republican predecessor rejected the idea.

The Democrat signed the law in Chicago on Thursday, his fourth day in office. It attempts to crack down on illegal gun purchases by requiring inventory control, videotaping, and employee training. Registering with the state will cost $300 to $1,500.

“The reason for (the law) is to deter straw purchases,” Pritzker said. “So that we can prevent someone from buying a gun for someone else who is not legally allowed to own a gun.”

Additionally, the law requires dealers to attach a copy of a buyer’s FOID card or ID to documents recording each gun sale.

“Many of the incidents involving gun violence occur with illegal guns. This goes directly at that problem,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois State Rifle Association condemned it. A statement says the law is duplicative because the federal government already regulates firearms dealers. It says the certificate cost will hurt small business owners.

Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park sponsored the plan . He says federal oversight is insufficient. He says state regulation is meant to stop illegal purchases and not punish lawful gun dealers.

Former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner had opposed the plan.