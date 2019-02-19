Gov. Pritzker Talks Minimum Wage, Budget In Peoria

(From 25 News)–Governor J.B. Pritzker came to Peoria Monday to be the keynote speaker at the Peoria County Democrats annual President’s Day dinner.

During his speech, the governor had the crowd take a moment of silence for the lives lost at the Aurora shooting. After, he said the state needs to do everything it can to diminish gun violence. Though, he did not get into specifics on how he and lawmakers would do that.

Pritzker will give his first budget address this Wednesday and during his speech he called the state government “depressed” because of the damage he said the budget impasse left.

He said he is working to revitalize Illinois. Though he has yet to sign the bill on a gradual minimum wage increase, he said it is vital for Illinois residents.

“The fact is there hasn’t been a raise for people in the state of Illinois for 9 years and if you earn $17,000 a year, you can’t send you kid to college, you can’t buy a home,” Pritzker said.

“If you earn $17,000 a year, you are one health emergency away from bankruptcy.”

He also talked about his goal to give downstate Illinois more tax breaks than Chicago. On the budget, he said he is working to revamp the state budget to offer more services for Illinoisans, using the example of the lack of mental healthcare from the state. He said if there are not services, the government is “wasting your money.”