Gov. Rauner Shares Frustrations Ahead Of Election

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says the state has the best people, the best agriculture, best location and best transportation. But, after four years in office, he is frustrated.

“We should be thriving. But, we have these self-inflicted problems of taxes and corruption and job losses. It’s been strangling us for decades,” Rauner said.

Rauner tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the powerful political machine in Chicago, run by Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, keeps pushing back against efforts to fix Illinois’ financial problems.

“We’ve grown 210,000 jobs, cut taxes for families who adopt and disabled veterans. We’ve got historic education funding, made great improvements to Medicaid and criminal justice reform. We’ve made progress, but, there still so much to do,” Rauner said.

Rauner says that with bipartisan efforts in Springfield, Illinois’ financial situation can be fixed. He says if reelected in November, he and his administration will continue to work toward that goal.

The Republican governor will face Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker and Libertarian candidate Kash Jackson in the governor’s race on Nov. 6.

