Government Unlikely To Get Full Back To Business For Days

(AP) – It looks like Christmas will be over and done with before the federal government will have a chance to get fully back to business.

Even a temporary measure to end a partial shutdown seems out of reach until the Senate returns for a full session Thursday.

President Donald Trump wants money for a border wall with Mexico and Democrats oppose that. The partial shutdown began Saturday and has limited impact over the next few days, because both Monday and Tuesday are federal holidays.

The first day of the shutdown played out unevenly. The Statue of Liberty was still open for tours, thanks to money from New York state, and the U.S. Post Office was still delivering mail.

Yet the disruption is affecting many operations and some 800,000 federal employees.