Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Legislation

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law allowing medical marijuana to be used as a painkiller instead of highly addictive opioids.

The law the Republican signed Tuesday is effective immediately. It allows physicians to temporarily prescribe cannabis for pain relief as a means to combat a growing opioid-addiction epidemic.

“We heard testimony from a panel of patients who explained just how dramatically medical cannabis allowed them to reduce, or altogether eliminate, their use of opioids,” said Democratic Sen. Don Harmon, who was Senate sponsor. “They talked about getting their lives back, about being able to manage their condition without the crippling side effects of opioids.”

Rep. Kelly Cassidy was the House sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says the plan reforms pain treatment and provides more options to patients who would otherwise be faced with choosing addictive opioids.

“We create an option that is less addictive, less disruptive and does not directly lead to so many overdose deaths,” Rauner said. “Medical cannabis creates an opportunity to treat pain in a less intrusive, less disruptive way than opioids.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 11,000 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2008. Opioids caused nearly double the number of 2016 deaths as traffic accidents.

The law creates a pilot program which includes safeguards against abuse of the medical marijuana program.

Harmon said under the program, patients will obtain a physician’s certification that they have a condition for which an opioid could be prescribed. They may then take that to a dispensary to receive medical cannabis for a fixed period of time.

