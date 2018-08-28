Grab the Wine and Celebrate Today!

Today is National Red Wine Day.

Here are some results from a new survey in honor of today’s holiday . . .

1. 80% of people say they like wine, and red is the most popular type. White is second . . . sparkling is third . . . then roséand dessert wine.

2. 15% of people like wine and cheese together. Which seems kind of low.

3. 12% always try to pair wines with what they’re eating.

4. And finally, 12% of us have put down an entire bottle of wine by ourselves. And what better time to do that than today?

