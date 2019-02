Grammy Award Winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves



RECORD OF THE YEAR: “This Is America,” Childish Gambino



BEST NEW ARTIST: Dua Lipa

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone



BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: Sweetener, Ariana Grande



BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

BEST RAP ALBUM: Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B



BEST RAP SONG: “God’s Plan,” Drake



BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE: “This Is America,” Childish Gambino

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:“Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar



BEST R&B SONG: “Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)



BEST R&B ALBUM: H.E.R., H.E.R.

BEST ROCK SONG: Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE:“When Bad Does Good,” Chris Cornell



BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM: Colors, Beck

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves



BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: “Tequila,” Dan + Shay



BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: “Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves



BEST COUNTRY SONG: “Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)