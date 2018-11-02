Grease Fire Damages Peoria Home

A kitchen fire caused significant damage in Peoria home Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 815 W. MacQueen Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Residents reportedly extinguished the grease fire before crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters then poured water on the stove and the wall surrounding it.

Though the fire was contained to the kitchen, other parts of the home sustained major smoke and heat damage.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called in to assist an adult and two children with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking grease left on the stove.