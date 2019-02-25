“Green Book” Wins Best Picture Oscar

(AP) – “Green Book” is the winner of the Academy Award for best picture.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It won three Oscars on Sunday, including best supporting actor for Ali and best original screenplay.

A visibly angry Spike Lee waved his hands in disgust and appeared to try to walk out of the Dolby Theatre after Julia Roberts announced “Green Book” had won this year’s Oscar for best film.

Lee, whose film “BlackKkKlansman was also nominated, had won an Oscar earlier in the evening for best adapted screenplay.

His Oscar in hand, he walked alone toward the theatre exit while the “Green Book” producers were accepting their award.

He appeared to be stopped by staffers there, then made his way back to his seat after the speeches were over and the rest of the crowd stood up to leave.

Jordan Peele, who was sitting behind Lee, also declined to applaud the winner, as did others in the room.

Hailed as a tribute to racial tolerance by its makers and stars, “Green Book” was also widely criticized by many as an outdated, sentimentalized movie full of racial stereotypes.

Alfonso Cuaron was the winner of the Academy Award for best director.

It’s the second time Cuaron has won an Oscar as best director. He previously won in 2014 for “Gravity.” His film “Roma” is based on his childhood in Mexico and the woman who raised him.

Cuaron also won two Oscars Sunday night, as well as the best foreign language film for Mexico, its first.

The writer-director dedicated his speech to domestic workers, noting that tens of millions of them work around the world with any rights.

Olivia Colman won the best actress Academy Award for “The Favourite.”

It’s the first Oscar in her first nomination for Colman, who plays Queen Anne. She has won four British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards and two Golden Globes throughout her career.

She beat out Glenn Close, who was considered the front-runner going into Sunday’s Oscars. Colman gave a special shout-out to Close, who she said she has admired all her life.

She thanked “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Colman also thanked her children, who she said she hoped were watching at home. She says, “This is not going to happen again.”

Rami Malek has rocked us, and the film academy, to a best actor Oscar win for his portrayal of Queen’s Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Malek won his first Oscar Sunday night. He was the only first-time nominee in the category.

The actor thanked his mother, who was in the audience Sunday, and also paid tribute to his later father, who he said didn’t get to see him become a film star.