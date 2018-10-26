Habitat For Humanity Presented With A Gift From Uftring Nissan

A new 2019 Nissan Frontier was received by Habitat for Humanity after several years of anxious waiting.

“When I found out that it was true, I think we all were a little speechless that it was happening,” said Anne Schmidgall, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Peoria. “I’m proud of the work we do and we don’t want to be using our funds to buy new cars.”

After the 2013 tornado in Washington, Habitat for Humanity applied for an opportunity for a vehicle and waited several years for the non-profit organization to be examined and chosen.

Habitat for Humanity had been using the same truck for 10 years, and over that time it has some wear and tear traveling to different locations. With building eight to ten homes a year, a durable and trustworthy vehicle is needed.

“Now we have a brand new, reliable vehicle that looks great, is going to do great work for us. And so now when people see our Nissan truck out front with our habitat stickers, they’ll know the story that we worked really hard to get it,” Schmidgal said.

The new truck can be seen at the Nov. 17 unveiling of a home in Washington, which was built on a lot affected by the 2013 tornado. The home will be presented to the new owners on the fifth anniversary of the tornado.