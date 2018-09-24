Halloween Costume Yet?

So on my outings this weekend, my girls wanted to stop to look for Halloween costumes and we stumbled across this NEW one. You could say that dressing up as a ghost for Halloween just evolved . . . for the worse. Party City just started selling a Ghosting costume for women. Yes, like the dating term where you suddenly stop responding to someone’s texts and just kinda disappear from their life like a ghost. I didn’t get a pic of it but the costume is a white dress with five blue text message bubbles printed on it that say in order:  “See you tonight” . . . then three question marks . . . “R U OK?!” . . . “Hello” . . . and “Guess not.” Thought it was kinda stupid but the girls got it. I had to be schooled on what Ghosting was. So, basically, a full progression of realizing you were ghosted is what it looks like. If you want it, it costs $25.  Ummm . . . NOT! 🙂

