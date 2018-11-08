Have You Ever Ask “Google” About Thanksgiving?

I think sometimes we forget that Google is literally keeping track of every stupid thing we search for. A new study looked at searches from last November to find what people in every State were Googling way more than people in most other states. Sounds like someone missed History Class that day! 🙂 Anyway here are the highlights . . .

1. The top search for 10 states was “What is Thanksgiving?” and the top search for another 10 was “When is Thanksgiving.” On the bright side, no states had searches for “Who is Thanksgiving?” LOL!!

2. In Colorado, the top search was “turkey bowling” . . . which involves rolling a frozen turkey at bottles.

3. Three states asked “Does England celebrate Thanksgiving?” . . . those were Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia. And in Missouri, they asked “Does Canada celebrate Thanksgiving?”

4. South Dakota apparently needed help finding meaning in the holiday, because the top search was “Things to be Thankful for.”

5. And finally, four states had searches that showed NO confidence in whoever was cooking for Thanksgiving . . . in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, and Kentucky, people were searching for “Restaurants open on Thanksgiving near me.”

Happy Holidays my friends . . . .