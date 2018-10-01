Have You Picked Out A Costume Yet?

It’s October, which means it’s time to start thinking about Halloween. But if you haven’t figured out your costume yet, don’t worry . . . most people haven’t. I still don’t know what to do yet. Over 70% of people between 18 and 34 who plan on dressing up still haven’t figured out their costume. And over 50% of people over 34 haven’t figured it out either.

If you need an idea, here’s a costume that Urban Outfitters just started selling: An “Instagram Influencer” costume for $59. What is it? Basically it’s a sports bra and cotton leggings. They recommend pairing it with sneakers, a blond wig, and sunglasses.

It sounds kind of dumb, it sure does look like a generic person you’d see on Instagram who posts a mix of sexy photos, food pics, and inspirational quotes, and has 47,000 followers. I would try to save the money tho and go to your Goodwill or Thrift Store to find these items. This is nuts to spend $59 on something like this.

Here’s what you need:

-Ball Cap

-Sunglasses

-Sports Bra

-Leggings

-Blonde Wig

-Sneakers