Health Officials: Teenage Vaping An “Epidemic”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now calling youth vaping an “epidemic.” Officials are even calling on the industry to address the problem or risk having their flavored products pulled off the market.

Locally, OSF HealthCare Pulmonologist Dr. William Tillis agrees with the assessment.

“There actually has been a decrease in smoking amongst young teenagers, which is great, but that is because there has been a huge surge, like four times increase in the amount of vaping which far out does any amount of smoking that was done out there,” Tillis said, “so it’s becoming more and more popular with kids today and I think that is going to be a real problem moving forward.”

Since 2017, FDA officials have discussed e-cigarettes as a potential tool to ween adult smokers off cigarettes. But, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency did not predict an “epidemic of addiction” among youth, mainly driven by flavored products.

On the surface, e-cigarettes may seem safer than other forms of smoking. Users do not inhale burning tobacco and its many toxic byproducts, such as tar and other carcinogens. But, according to Tillis, they may still be exposing themselves to other harmful substances.

“There are other chemicals within the vaping solution, and some of these chemicals are quite alarming,” Tillis said. “Some of them are carcinogens, some of them can cause a reaction in the lungs that we see with other chemicals that can cause serious lung disease.”

Tillis said flavorings may also hide possible toxins. It is also unclear if the vapor puffed into the air puts nonsmokers at risk for health problems.

Tillis said more research is needed to see how harmful e-cigarettes may be. But, “much of it contains nicotine, and so if it contains nicotine it’s an addicting substance and people become addicted to vaping and create a habit to it.”

At high doses, nicotine can cause dizziness and vomiting. Users who refill their own cartridges are especially at risk for unsafe levels of the drug.

Even more concerning, Tillis said, young children have been poisoned after coming in contact with the nicotine-containing liquid.

Teens who use e-cigarettes may become addicted to nicotine, which can harm their developing brain. They may also start smoking cigarettes.

Parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping. Tillis says simply starting the conversation is a necessary step.

The FDA says the five largest e-cigarette manufacturers will have 60 days to produce plans to immediately reverse underage use of their products. The companies sell Vuse, Blu, Juul, MarkTen XL, and Logic e-cigarette brands, which account for 97 percent of U.S. e-cigarette sales, according to the FDA.

If the plans fall short, the FDA could block sales of the products by enforcing a requirement that companies provide detailed design and health data about their products before marketing them.

San Francisco-based Juul said it is working to prevent underage use of its products but added that flavors can help adult smokers quit.

“By working together, we believe we can help adult smokers while preventing access to minors,” the company said in a statement.

The FDA also announced 1,300 warning letters and fines to online and traditional stores that have illegally sold Juul and other e-cigarettes to minors. Regulators said it was the largest coordinated crackdown in the agency’s history.

The post Health Officials: Teenage Vaping An “Epidemic” appeared first on 1470 WMBD.