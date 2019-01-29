Heating Systems Not Designed For Sub-Zero Cold

With sub-zero temperatures and wind chills expected Tuesday night, will your home’s heating system be able to keep up?

Dave Osborne, owner of Trouble-Free Heating and Cooling, says no.

Osborne says most home heating systems are not designed to work under zero or -10 degrees.

“For every ten degrees that it goes down below zero, you’re gonna lose some of your temperature, and the house’s temperature isn’t going to be able to stay up,” Osborne said.

He suggests setting your thermostat a few degrees higher than you normally do, and expect the heat to run continually until it warms up outside.

“If you usually keep your thermostat at 70, bump it up to about 72. When it gets this cold outside, furnaces are not gonna shut off, because they are not designed to do this bitter 40 below wind chill,” Osborne said.

He says inside temperatures could dip 20 degrees, so cover up drafty doorways and windows if possible, and use extra blankets to keep warm.

Osborne also suggests turning the ‘set back’ feature off on your thermostat, and have the heater run continually.

“If you’re going to use a space heater to warm a particular area of your home, make sure you stay up. And, clear clothing and combustibles away from it. Space heaters left unattended can cause fires,” Osborne said.

Osborne says putting towels down in front of drafty doors can also help keep heat inside your home.