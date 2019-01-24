Here are the Top 10 Perks We’re Looking for from a Job

We don’t ask that much from our jobs. Just pay us, give us some insurance, look the other way when we steal pens, and we’re square.

But a new survey asked people what perks they’d want from their ideal job. And the results are . . . super reasonable. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Health insurance.

2. Life insurance.

3. A free gym membership.

4. Opportunities for personal growth.

5. Opportunities for career development.

6. Covering the cost of our commute.

7. Subsidizing education.

8. Mental health services.

9. Generous parental leave.

10. Legal services.

