Here You Come Again: Dolly Parton returns to the Grammys for the first time since 2001

RCA NashvilleWe already knew that Maren MorrisLittle Big Town, and Kacey Musgraves would be performing on Sunday’s Grammys, but now we have a better idea of what exactly they’ll be doing: Maren, LBT and Kacey will all take part in a tribute to Dolly Parton, who’s being honored as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

Katy Perry — who previously sang with Dolly on the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards — will do one of the icon’s classic hits as well.

Dolly herself will also perform a new song from her latest album: the soundtrack for the Netflix movie Dumplin’.

You can tune in for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Dan + Shay and Kacey will have their own performance slots on the show as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Blake Shelton becomes the party-focused mayor in “UglyDolls” Bebe Rexha’s hoping to party with FGL at Sunday’s Grammys WATCH: Randy Owen on St. Jude, Plus LoCash, Brantley Gilbert & Jake Owen’s Special Award. Morgan Evans will be “Unapologetically” supporting his wife Kelsea Ballerini at Sunday’s Grammys Maren Morris and Little Big Town book performance slots on Sunday’s Grammys WATCH: The Set List with Alabama’s Rudy Owen, Hunter Hayes, Locash and more!
Comments