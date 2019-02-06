Here You Come Again: Dolly Parton returns to the Grammys for the first time since 2001

RCA NashvilleWe already knew that Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Kacey Musgraves would be performing on Sunday’s Grammys, but now we have a better idea of what exactly they’ll be doing: Maren, LBT and Kacey will all take part in a tribute to Dolly Parton, who’s being honored as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

Katy Perry — who previously sang with Dolly on the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards — will do one of the icon’s classic hits as well.

Dolly herself will also perform a new song from her latest album: the soundtrack for the Netflix movie Dumplin’.

You can tune in for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Dan + Shay and Kacey will have their own performance slots on the show as well.

