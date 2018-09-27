HeresToTheFarmer: Luke Bryan fights hunger as he launches his Farm Tour on Thursday

ABC/Paula LoboLuke Bryan’s gearing up for his tenth Farm Tour this weekend, which kicks off Thursday at Ayars Family Farm in Irwin, Ohio.

The yearly trek raises money for scholarships for students from farming families, but before Luke ever sings the first note, he’s already paying it forward: he’s partnering with his sponsor to help fight hunger.

“Getting pumped for #FarmTour2018 this weekend,” Luke shared on Twitter. “Let’s keep it going — post on your channels using #HeresToTheFarmer. For every post shared with #HeresToTheFarmer, Bayer will donate a meal through Feeding America.”

Getting pumped for #FarmTour2018 this weekend. Let’s keep it going – post on your channels using #HEREStotheFARMER. For every post shared with #HEREStotheFARMER, @BayerUS will donate a meal through @FeedingAmerica. pic.twitter.com/D9LlhnUQoC — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 26, 2018

Chase Rice, newcomer Jon Langston and the Peach Pickers are set to join Luke on the six-date trek, which continues on to Illinois and Iowa on Friday and Saturday, before resuming next week.

