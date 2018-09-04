Hmmm…There Seems To Be Something Missing From This Picture, Any Ideas?

There I was, sitting minding my own business in the kitchen as it was filled with the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.  A fresh batch just pulled out of the oven and sitting on the counter resting nicely on a cooling rack.  I’m not sure what happened next, did I get up and leave the kitchen?  Maybe glance down at my phone?  Move my eyes to the T.V. to watch a college football game?  No matter what it was I did, the result was the same…2 freshly baked chocolate chip cookie were missing from the rack.  I counted again just to make sure I hadn’t mis-counted the first time…1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9….10.

Hmmmm…I believe there were 12 the first time I counted, and I know this because I counted…took a half broken one off and ate it, then counted again…realizing I touched one by accident so I took that one too and ate it also.  Wait…let me think…(my eyes looking towards the ceiling as I think) I counted ate one, counted ate another one…oh, ummmmmm….nevermind.  Mystery solved…no wonder I needed a glass of milk when I was done counting.

Dr Chris

