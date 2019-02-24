‘Holmes & Watson,’ Donald Trump are the big, er, losers at the 2019 Razzie Awards

The Razzies — or the Golden Raspberry Awards, officially – named Holmes & Watson as the worst film of 2018. The Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy opened to disastrous reviews and scored a dismal 10 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film also took home the prize for Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel, Worst Director for Etan Cohen and Worst Supporting Actor for John C. Reilly.

Melissa McCarthy was named worst actress for her roles in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party; however, she also won redeemer award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was named worst “actor” for playing himself in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.

Worst Supporting Actress went to presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway for playing “herself” in Fahrenheit 11/9. Fifty Shades Freed was awarded Worst Screenplay.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.