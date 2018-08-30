Home Invasion Suspect Also Charged With Armed Robbery

The surrender of a home invasion suspect capped the end of day-long acitivity involving him and the Peoria Police Department.

Eric Hollis, 48, surrendered to police around 6:31 p.m. Wednesday after a nearly 3 1/2 hour standoff at a house at 1200 N. Frink St. in Peoria’s West Bluff.

Hollis’ involvement with police began at 7:20 a.m. as detectives identified Hollis as the suspect in an alleged armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station, 3124 N. Prospect Road. Information gathered at the scene indicated the suspect fled in a white Lexus with a gray bottom.

While enroute to the scene, an officer spotted a Lexus matching the description traveling east on War Memorial Drive and turning sharply onto Rock Island Ave.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle while turning around but later spotted the Lexus crashed near Fairholm and Vine.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Garfield to check on the welfare of a female who possibly may have been involved in an earlier domestic situation with a male. Police say upon arrival, a female was sitting outside and said a man she identified as “Itchy,” later identified as Hollis, kicked in her door armed with a handgun and was still inside.

While talking with the woman, officers spotted a man matching Hollis’ description walking away from the rear of the house. He then ran after seeing officers, jumping fences and eluding police.

Police then received information Hollis was possibly inside the house on Frink St. It was learned Hollis knocked on the door and walked inside. A woman who was inside the house got out and was not injured.

Officers, detectives, members of the Target Offender Unit and Special Response Team all converged on the house on Frink St., using various methods to attempting to establish contact with Hollis before firing the shotgun breach to destroy the door hinges allowing entry through the front door.

Hollis taken to the Peoria Police Department for questioning. He was later transported to the Peoria County Jail where he was booked at 3:41 a.m. Thursday on charges of home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint, obstructing an officer and criminal trespass to a residence.

Police say Hollis was later interviewed by detectives regarding the alleged gas station armed robbery and was subsequently charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Additionally, Hollis was arrested on charges of aggravated batter and theft in connection with a separate incident.

