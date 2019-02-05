Homeless Man Arrested For Murder

One man has been booked in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Journal Star reports the arrest of Anthony Bennett, 35, who is homeless, is in connection with a man’s death in a Hurlburt Street apartment.

The cause of the man death and other details of the man’s death have not been released.

Bennett is also being held for the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation. Bennett was released from prison in 2017 for vehicular hijacking.

Officers responded to a report of a man down inside an apartment in the 800 block of West Hurlburt around 2:44 p.m. Monday.

As they arrived, officers located an unresponsive male. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s death is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).