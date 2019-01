(From 25 News)–The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office tells 25 News that the entire village of Minier, population 1,300, is without power.

The village’s fire station is being used as a warming center. It is located at 107 W. Central Avenue, in Minier.

A post on the village’s fire station says anyone with any questions can contact police/fire dispatch at 1-800-322-0166.