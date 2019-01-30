Hopedale/Minier Police Open Warming Centers Due To Power Outages

(From 25 News)–The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office tells 25 News that the entire village of Minier, population 1,300, was without power early Wednesday morning. Some customers have had power restored, others are taking advantage of a warming center at the village fire station. It is located at 107 W. Central Avenue, in Minier.

A post on the village’s fire station says anyone with any questions can contact police/fire dispatch at 1-800-322-0166.

Hopedale Police said most of the village was without power Wednesday morning. A warming center has been set up at the Hopedale Medical Complex’s cafeteria area, located at 107 Tremont in Hopedale.

Ameren Illinois’s website reported early Wednesday morning that about 1,867 people were without power in the state, mainly focused in the Hopedale and Miner areas.

Police believe the outages are due to a transformer problem.