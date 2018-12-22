House Adjourns; Shutdown Near Certain

(AP) – Lawmakers from both parties say they will continue negotiating to prevent a midnight partial government shutdown as they seek agreement on measures to secure the U.S-Mexico border.

With the help of a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence, the Senate kept alive a bill that would provide billions in funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

But the Senate did not take up the bill amid widespread recognition that it was unlikely to pass. Instead, lawmakers said leaders of the House and Senate from both parties will negotiate with the White House to reach agreement.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona voted to advance the House-passed bill, but said there was no path forward for it in the Senate.

Prospects for agreement were murky amid Democratic opposition to Trump’s demand for more than $5 billion for the wall.