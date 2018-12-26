How many of these do you have laying around the house?

Sure, you don’t need your Motorola Razr phone from 2006 right NOW, but you’d better hang on to it anyway. You never know what tomorrow will bring.

According to a new study, the average person has $161 worth of old gadgets sitting around their house. And about 14% of us have at least a few that are 20 years old.

Here are the 10 most common old gadgets that are cluttering up our houses . . .

1. Cell phones.

2. Random chargers.

3. TV remotes.

4. Headphones.

5. Cameras.

6. DVD players.

7. Cell phone cases.

8. Digital cameras.

9. Laptops.

10. CD players.