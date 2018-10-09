Human Trafficking Program Offered For Students

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) has recieved a donation of $20,000 from Ameren Illinois to fund a program on human trafficking for Peoria Public Schools.

The program kicks off Oct. 10th to help educate students on human trafficking as a human rights issue and to help raise awareness of human trafficking in Central Illinois.

Manual Academy will be the first school in the greater Peoria area to recieve this four week long program, covering topics such as the definition of what human trafficking is, the different types and prevalence, common venues, risk factors, vulnerability, tactics, and safety.

The Department of Human Trafficking Servies was introduced in January 2018 and is the only service with a federal grant. Since this service took off, the CFPA has served about 30 trafficking survivors from the ages of 11 to 62.

Through its prevention education servies, 34,000 students have been reached across 105 schools and communities in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties each year. They provide evidence based, age apporpriate, and comprehensive programming on child sexual abuse prevention, bullying prevention, healthy releationships, teen dating violence, and more.

