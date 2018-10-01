Hundreds Believed Buried In Mud After Earthquake

(AP) – Rescue teams are trying to dig out many victims believed buried in mud in an Indonesian city devastated by Friday’s earthquake and tsunami, which killed more than 800 people.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said conditions in the Petobo neighborhood of Palu city are particularly bad because the quake caused a phenomenon called liquefaction, which occurs when loose water-filled soil near the surface loses its strength and collapses.

Nugroho said authorities estimate that “there are still hundreds of victims buried in mud” in the area.

Villagers who pulled out loved ones – alive and dead – over the weekend expressed frustration that rescue teams had only reached Petobo on Monday.

