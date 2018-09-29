Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts Continue

Midwest Food Bank is continuing to send family food boxes to the Carolinas to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Officials say seven semi loads of family food boxes have been dispatched, at the request of the Salvation Army, including one semi load that left Peoria Friday.

Food will also be sent in the coming days from locations in Bloomington-Normal and Georgia, as well as cleaning supplies from Florida.

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Florence made landfall, floodwaters have almost returned to the Atlantic. Those floodwaters have left behind nearly 2,000 damaged homes, with half of them with major damage or destroyed.

“There has not been a call for additional loads yet, but we anticipate requests for more relief,” said Mike Hoffman, Midwest Food Bank procurement and logistics director. “There will be more opportunities for local residents to help.”

Hoffman said MFB Peoria is currently building more disaster relief boxes at its distribution center. If additional volunteers are needed, a request will be posted on Midwest Food Bank’s website and Facebook page.

Those wishing to help with the cost of food for the boxes and fuel to deliver them may send donations to Midwest Food Bank, 9005 N. Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615 or they can donate online HERE.

