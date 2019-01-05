Hy-Vee Recalls Cheesecakes

Hy-Vee, Inc. has recalled its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brand cheesecake mix after receiving a letter from its supplier that the products could be contaminated with salmonella.

In a release, the West Des Moines-based grocer said the voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. The products have been removed from shelves, according to the release.

No illnesses have been reported. The products were distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s 249 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date can be found on the label.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased an affected cheesecake should dispose of it or return it to their Hy-Vee store for a refund. For questions, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at (800) 772-4098.