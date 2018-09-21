One of three I-39 accident victims is identified.

The McLean County Coroner Office has scientifically identified the victim as 43-year-old Guy Favorite IV of St. Charles, Missouri.

Favorite was one of three people killed Wednesday in the fiery crash of two semi’s on I-39 near Hudson.

The coroner’s office says the investigation and scientific identification of the other two victims is ongoing. The accident, itself, remains under investigation by coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.

A witness told the Bloomington Pantagraph it appears a northbound semi crossed the median, striking another semi. Photos from the scene indicate at least of the vehicles caught fire.

The post I-39 Crash Victim Identified appeared first on 1470 WMBD.