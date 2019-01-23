Icy Conditions Close Peoria Public Schools

The decision was made early Wednesday morning to close all Peoria Public Schools.

PPS Transportation Director Josh Collins tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that when it comes to making the call to close Peoria schools, he likes to be able to make a recommendation to Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat very early.

“Generally, I like to have a recommendation into the superintendent by roughly 3:00, 3:30 at the latest, so that we can get the word out to staff and families,” Collins said.

Collins says he has a specific route that he checks after about 2:00 a.m. to help make the decision whether or not to close schools.

Wednesday morning, he recommended closing schools for the safety of all students and staff.

“There were some areas around schools that were slick. Areas were there were still snowpack on the ground that were slick. But, what I noticed was that the temperature was dropping,” Collins said.

Collins says bus routes for the primary schools are of particular concern when making a decision to close schools.

“When we’re going really deep in neighborhoods to pick up our 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, what are the road conditions going to be there,” Collins said.

A number of area school districts also closed Wednesday. A complete list of closings and delays are at 1470wmbd.com.