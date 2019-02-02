IDOT: Celebrate The Big Game Responsibly

SPRINGFIELD – The Super Bowl brings together families, friends, fans – and the potential for too much partying before the trip home. This Super Bowl Sunday, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across the state are huddling and calling a play that needs the cooperation of all fans – “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“Before the game, designate a driver or make other arrangements for a safe, sober ride home,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears their seat belts. It’s your best defense in a crash.”

Law enforcement will be working throughout the state on gameday to keep impaired drivers off the roads. Motorists can expect to see an increase in safety patrols, seat belt enforcement zones and roadside safety checks.

If you are attending a Super Bowl party:

• Designate a sober driver ahead of time, plan to use your community’s sober ride program, call a cab or use your favorite rideshare app.

• Don’t let friends and family members drive impaired. Help them get home safely.

• Wear your seat belt and make sure everyone in the vehicle does the same.

• Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement.

• Remember, walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party:

• Make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• Host your party just like they do at the stadium. Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter.

• Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

• If an underage person drinks and drives, the parent may be legally liable for any damage, injury or death caused by the underage driver.

• Adults who provide alcohol or host a party where alcohol is available to those under age 21 could face jail time.

“This Super Bowl weekend, ISP Troopers will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws, with an emphasis on identifying impaired drivers,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Please make responsible decisions and help prevent a tragedy from occurring; drive sober and buckle up, it can be the difference between life and death.”

The Super Bowl enforcement campaign is part of the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs supported through federal funds administered by IDOT.