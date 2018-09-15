IEMA Gives Advice On Donating To Hurricane Relief

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has issued some advice for people wishing to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

First and foremost, is making sure your time and donations are being put to good use.

“It’s really important that those that are looking to help, make sure they find a reputable organization to connect with and make a difference,” said IEMA spokesperson Rebecca Clark.

Clark says the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is a good place to start.

“It maintains a national database of various volunteer and charitable organizations that are involved in a variety of ways, including emergency preparedness and response throughout the nation,” Clark said.

During disasters, representatives from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Serve Illinois Commission have liaisons in IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to coordinate with state agencies, mutual aid organizations and others on response and recovery efforts. In addition, other voluntary organizations are represented in the SEOC by Illinois’ Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

People interested in learning more volunteer opportunities can contact local voluntary organizations or their local emergency management agency.

