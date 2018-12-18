If you’re “Keeping Score,” Rascal Flatts is helping Blake Shelton on “The Voice,” while Dan + Shay are Team Kelly

ABC/Image Group LAPlenty of Blake Shelton’s friends from the country music world will be showing up for the two-night season fifteen finale of The Voice this week. They won’t all be pitching in to help Team Blake, however.

Rascal Flatts will turn out to support Blake’s contestant Kirk Jay, who originally auditioned by singing their hit, “Bless the Broken Road.” Jay and the trio will team up to do their latest single, “Back to Life,” which was co-written by Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.

The “Tequila” hitmakers will be on The Voice finale as well, but Blake’s Warner Brothers label mates will be helping out his rival, Kelly Clarkson. Dan + Shay will do their current #1, “Speechless,” with Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd, according to Billboard.

The duo’s current album features a duet with Kelly on a tune called “Keeping Score.”

Blake’s other contestant, Chris Kroeze, will perform with the Doobie Brothers, while Jennifer Hudson’s finalist, Kennedy Holmes, will be paired with Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child.

You can tune in Monday at 8 p.m. ET for the first night of The Voice finale on NBC.  Then starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, we’ll find out who wins during a live, two-hour show where Dierks Bentley is set to sing his current hit, “Burning Man.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Kane Brown unveils new live performance of his latest single, “Good as You” Here We Come a-Caroling again: “CMA Country Christmas” re-airs Saturday on ABC Garth Brooks books second show in Minneapolis at the request of the Minnesota governor Will Aldean, Church and Stapleton play with Van Halen next summer? “Meant to Be”: FGL finishes the year by covering “Billboard” with Bebe Rexha Listen now: Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell bring the intensity on “What Happens in a Small Town”
Comments