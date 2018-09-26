IHOP And Beer?

I swear, if IHOP temporarily changes its name to IHOB again for THIS, I’m only going to Denny’s for my 1:00 A.M. pancakes and rubber steak from now on.

IHOP just announced they’ve created a BEER. It’s called IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout. And they used the batter from their pumpkin spice pancakes as part of the recipe. So yeah, it’s yet another pumpkin spice product. But . . . you won’t be able to get it at their restaurants, since they don’t have licenses to sell alcohol. So if you want IHOP’s first beer, you’ll have to look for it at beer festivals.