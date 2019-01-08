IL Legislature Winding Up Work With Pritzker Measures

(AP) – Illinois lawmakers convene Tuesday for the final full day of the 100th General Assembly.

The House will likely take up legislation requested by Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker. The Democrat won’t be inaugurated until Monday but he is seeking a change in state law to boost salaries of cabinet officials by 15 percent . He says he is having trouble recruiting talented professionals.

The salaries would affect the transportation secretary, the prison-system director, the chief of the state police and others. It would affect 49 positions. Current salaries range from $104,000 for the head of the Illinois Power Agency to $150,000 for the Transportation and Corrections departments.

Another House measure would allow Pritzker to abolish the terms of Illinois Tollway board members and appoint replacements because of questionable spending by the current board.