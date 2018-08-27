Illinois American Water has announced it will install several pressure sustaining valves in Peoria. The work is expected to help prevent water main breaks and ensure continued service.

The work will be performed in portions of Peoria’s North Valley and East Bluff. A map of the service area can be seen HERE.

The pressure valves are expected to reduce pressure in the service area from over 100 psi (pounds per square inch) to closer to the recommended 80 psi. The project, according to a company news release, is result of Illinois American Water’s asset management program through which engineers coordinate needed investment over 5-year, 10-year and 15-year comprehensive plans.

“Our engineering team investigates every water main break and determined this to be the best, most prudent approach to help prevent breaks in this area and reduce related service and traffic impact,” said Roger Goodson, senior manager of field operations and production.

“Continuous, proactive evaluation of our distribution system ensures we are making necessary upgrades,” Goodson said. “The Peoria area water system is complex due to the varying elevation changes. The new pressure valves will allow us to meet demand while maintaining consistent water pressure to homes and businesses.”

The post Illinois American Water Working To Prevent Water Main Breaks appeared first on 1470 WMBD.