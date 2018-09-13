Illinois Helping Areas Impacted By Hurricane Florence

The office of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has announced assistance is on the way to areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Ten Illinois Army National guard soldiers and two helicopters have deployed to support relief efforts in North Carolina. The crews left from Peoria’s 238th Aviation Battalion and Kankakee’s 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment. The governor’s office says they will provide support for up to ten days, with their deployment paid for by the State of North Carolina.

“We can never anticipate the scope of damage caused by these natural disasters and the impact they have on families,” said Gov. Bruce Rauner in a news release. “We are proud to send our soldiers in to assist with emergency rescue and to transport supplies in and out of the disaster areas.”

“Illinois takes EMCA (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) requests very seriously, and we always look to help when called upon,” said Acting IEMA Director William Robertson. “You never know when you may be on the receiving end of these requests. EMAC allows states to help other states be safe, secure and resilient against all hazards. That’s the beauty of the partnership and collaboration behind EMAC.”

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the state’s largest EMAC response to date, with more than 2,500 Illinois responders deployed to the Gulf Coast, including guardsmen, firefighters, paramedics, state emergency managers, law enforcement officers and medical personnel.

Most recently, the state deployed personnel from the Illinois National Guard to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts on the island following Hurricane Maria.

