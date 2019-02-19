Illinois Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s Emergency Declaration

(From 25 News) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining 16 states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border.

Raoul and the other attorneys general in the lawsuit allege the emergency declaration is an unconstitutional end run around Congress’ power to appropriate money. The recently-passed bipartisan federal budget deal included money for the southern border, but not as much as Trump had first requested.

“Diverting funds that have been appropriated by Congress is a violation of the U.S. Constitution,” Raoul said. “My office joined this lawsuit because I am committed to fighting this abuse of power.”

The lawsuit seeks to block the funds for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia have also joined the lawsuit.