Illinois Nurses Want Statewide Staffing Standards

(Springfield)–Illinois’ hospital nurses are pushing for statewide staffing standards.

Advocates want set nurse-to-patient ratios, saying “safe staffing saves lives”. They support a bill creating the Hospital Patient Protection Act, sponsored by Representative Theresa Mah of Chicago.

“We all know the important work that you all do. And, how critical it is for patient care and safety to have the full attention of the nurses that are on staff,” Mah said.

Mah says the maximum number of patients nurses can be assigned would depend on the care needed, such as if the person is in the I-C-U or in labor.

Helen Bernard has been a nurse for over 42 years. She says nurses are often given too many patients to provide appropriate care.

“Hospitals are always trying to let us have very low staff, even in the I-C-U. You’re not going to get the amount of staff that you need. It effects my ability to take care of my patients, and provide them the care that they need,” Bernard said.

Similar bills are pending in the Illinois House and Senate.