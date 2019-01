Illinois State Police are mourning the loss of Trooper Christopher Lambert, District 15, who died in the line of duty Saturday.

Lambert was responding to a three vehicle crash on Route I-294 near Willow Road at 4:45 p.m.

While outside his patrol car, another vehicle in traffic failed to stop and struck the trooper, causing serious injury.

Lambert was taken to Glenbrook Hospital where he died due to his injuries at 7:24 p.m.